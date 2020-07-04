A man has sadly died following a collision in #LangdonHill

A man has sadly died following a collision in #LangdonHills today, Saturday 4 July.

We were called to reports that a motorbike had left the road at the junction of High Road and Staneway just before 8.40am.

The rider, a man in his 30s from Grays, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Roads in the area, including the two roads above and Dry Street, remain closed for the time being. Drivers are asked to plan their journeys accordingly so that they can avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to speak to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

You can submit a report online through our website or call 101. Please quote the incident number 289 of 4 July.