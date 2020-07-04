Bus driver caught on using his mobile by Traffic cops in Kent

A bus driver has been reported for using their phone in #snodland after being spotted by traffic officers in Kent.

Officers from Kent Roads policing caught the driver who is mostly likely to lose his job as a result of his foolish behaviour after being caught on Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately there were no passengers on board however still a colossal danger to other road users . This was the Second professional driver today to be dealt with on their phone- completely unacceptable said officers who caught the experienced driver.