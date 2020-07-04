 Charges after Sittingbourne station attack – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Sittingbourne

Charges after Sittingbourne station attack

July 4, 2020

Three men arrested for robbery at #Sittingbourne after a person was assaulted and had personal property taken from him on Friday has seen two  men charged. Two people have been remanded  a third released on bail say British transport police. The investigation is ongoing.

FacebookTwitter