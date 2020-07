The Kent,Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance has been called to an an address in Boughton Avenue Hayes this evening.

The call came after a young child was involved in a scalding with hot water.

The flying doctors,Paramedics from LAS and the Police were called just after 9.10pm on Saturday evening.

The child was treated at the scene before being transported to a specialist hospitial for treatment to a burns injury.

The incident is being treated as an accident.