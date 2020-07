Six fire appliances, a water carrier and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) are currently tackling a house blaze in Breach Avenue, Southbourne.

The road has been blocked in both directions and driver are being asked to avoid the area.

Two pumps are from West Sussex and four from Hampshire, with the water carrier from being called from Petworth and an aerial ladder has been sent from Worthing to the well developed fire.

The cause of the blaze ia under investigation.

More to follow