Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Rochester

Kent Police was called at 3pm on 3 July 2020 following a collision involving a silver Volvo XC60 and a red Suzuki Swift on Maidstone Road.

The Volvo was travelling towards Rochester when it collided with the Suzuki travelling in the opposite direction.

A 26-year-old man from Maidstone, driving the Suzuki, died at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was taken to a London hospital by air ambulance where they remain in a critical but stable condition.

Officers would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident, saw either vehicle prior to the collision or who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting SN/CF/059/20.