Murder investigation after man shot in broad daylight in Islington

Officers were called at 3.20pm on Saturday, 4 July to Roman Way N7 following reports of shots fired.

Officers attended with LAS and found a man, believed to be aged in his early 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide) are aware.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.