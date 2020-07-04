A person has been killed after being hit by a train between Lewes and Brighton all lines are closed.

Train services running between these stations have been cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

British Transport Police and paramedic were called shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening to reports a person had been hit.

They attended where the individual was confirmed to have died.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Lewes and Brighton. All lines are closed between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this tragedy.