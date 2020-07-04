Need help?

The Samaritans : 116 123. Website:  www.samaritans.org . Email: jo@samaritans.org

Offer a 24-hour confidential helpline. You can also contact them by text or email.

Men Unite:  A local group addressing the rising problem of suicide among men. If you would like to join the Men Unite Facebook group click here.

NHS 111 Service : 111. Website:  www.nhs.uk .

Call the NHS 111 service if you urgently require medical help or advice. The service is available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. Calls are free from landlines and mobile phones.