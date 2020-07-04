Seven officers hurt trying to break up unlicensed music event in Hammersmith and Fulham

On the evening of Friday 3 July officers were called to reports of a number of people gathered at an unlicensed music event in Hammersmith and Fulham.

Officers attempted to engage the crowd in order to get them to leave the location but the group became hostile. A number of items were thrown at police, who retreated in order to regroup.

Shortly after, specially trained public order officers entered the estate to disperse the group. They were met with further hostility and violence.

A Dispersal Zone has been authorised under s35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and a s60 order is now in place.

Police have revealed a seven officers have been injured as a result of the hostility.

DAC Laurence Taylor said: “Officers have responded to residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence.

“These gatherings are illegal and also pose a risk to public health.

“The violence shown towards officers this evening was totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form. Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them. Our robust police response demonstrated that we will police incidents like these firmly and stop those intent on causing harm or disruption to our communities.”