Sixth arrest over Brent attempt murder baby shooting

Detectives investigating a shooting in Harlesden, which left a two-year-old boy seriously injured, have made a sixth arrest.

On Friday, 3 July, detectives arrested an 18-year-old man [F] on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to a north London police station and has since been released on bail until a date in early August pending further enquiries.

Police were called shortly before 21:45hrs on Wednesday, 3 June to Energen Close in Harlesden following reports of a shooting.

Officers attended and found a number of people injured. The two-year-old boy was one of four people, including his mother, who suffered gunshot injuries.

The toddler, who was shot in the head, was initially taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition, however his condition is now beginning to improve.

Doctors told the family the bullet missed a crucial artery by just 1mm and, if had been damaged, the injury would have been fatal.

The other three people shot – two men, aged in their late teens, and the mother of the child – were also taken to hospital. None of their injuries are now believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the incident believe a man carrying a hand gun fired a shot at one of the teenage men and then fired into a car containing the boy, his mother and the other teenage male.

As a result of the shooting, the mother was hit multiple times. Two other children were present in the car but were unharmed.

The gunman is then believed to have left the scene on a motorbike.

Five other people have previously been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 5 June on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

On Friday, 12 June, four people were arrested in the Luton area:

A 20-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder. He has subsequently been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man ; a 23-year-old man and, a 36-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have all been released under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8326/03Jun.