A Young woman kidnapped and robbed at London’s Waterloo station.

The teenage victim was forced by the man to board a train during an ordeal that lasted more than an hour.

CCTV images have been released after a young woman was robbed and kidnapped at Waterloo station in London. British Transport Police (BTP) believe the man pictured may have information that could help the investigation.

The victim, in her late teens, was approached by a man at Waterloo station at about 2.30pm on Wednesday. BTP say he initially asked for help before following her when she ignored him.

A spokesperson said he then grabbed her arm, forced her to a ticket machine and made her buy a top-up for his Oyster travel card.

“He then forced her to board a Jubilee line to Westminster Tube station where the victim was able to alert station staff at around 3.45pm,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect then walked away and exited the station, police say. Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 4050 40 quoting reference number 301 of 01/007/20.