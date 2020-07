The A249 in Kent is closed in both directions between the A2 (Key Street) and the M2 J5 (Stockbury) after a person has fallen from a bridge.

Motorists travelling southbound are to exit at the B2006 (Bobbing) and travel south along Sheppy Way, continue and merge onto Chestnut Street to the M2 J5. For northbound traffic follow the southbound directions in reverse.