Detectives are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in North London

Detectives are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pentonville Road, N1.

Police were called at 12.07pm to Pentonville Road junction with Baron Street N1, to reports of a collision involving a moped and a car.

The moped rider, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police have informed the next of kin.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to call 0208 991 9555, or 101 ref CAD 3941/5July.