Detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn Bugbsy’s Way SE10 at 10.02am on Sunday, 5 July to a report of a woman stabbed.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman was found suffering serious injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Formal identification awaits. Police are working to inform next of kin.

While attending the incident, a man believed to be known to the woman, fell from height.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains under the guard of officers. His condition is being treated as life-threatening.

At this early stage, officers believe no one else is involved in the incident.

A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.

Detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an investigation, Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 3272/5 July.