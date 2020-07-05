Family name Teenager killed in fatal crash carrying Six near Ashford

Family of Teenager who was three week off her 18th Birthday have issued a personal appeal for those who may hold information to contact the Police.

The popular teenager has been named as Millie Greenway, she was a rear seat passenger in a car which was driving towards Egerton, near Ashford at speed when the vehicle left the road ploughing into a tree. Shocked residents Peter and Joan Ross at first thought the crash was a tractor trailer over turned. The noise went straight through me. I was just getting ready to watch a program about restoring cars.

When Myself and the wife went out there was two people already out fo the car. My Neighbour heard it four doors a way.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into the actions of the police prior to a road traffic incident in Kent in which, sadly, a young woman has died.

“We were notified by Kent Police that at around 8.20pm on Saturday 4 July in Mundy Bois Road, Egerton near Pluckley, police on patrol in a marked vehicle saw a vehicle containing six people that then headed off at speed.

“The police vehicle turned around to follow the vehicle and found it had crashed. Officers called the ambulance service and gave medical assistance at the scene.

“One of the vehicle’s occupants, a passenger, has died, and the driver and some of the other passengers are in hospital with serious injuries.

“Our investigators attended the scene of the collision and attended the post-incident procedures. Part of our investigation will be to establish whether or not the police were actively pursuing the vehicle.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young woman who has died and all of those affected.”

Anyone with information should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference DB/LB/60/20 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.