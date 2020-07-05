Seventeen year old girl dies three week before her 18th Birthday after car ploughed in tree

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl died and three other people were seriously injured in a collision near Ashford.

The incident happened on Mundy Bois Road, Egerton, at around 8.20pm on Saturday 4 July 2020.

A silver Suzuki Swift with six people inside was travelling in the direction of Egerton when it left the road near Kingsland Lane and collided with a tree in a residential garden.

A 17-year-old girl from the Ashford area, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died on the way to hospital and three others, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and another 17-year-old girl, were all taken to a London hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Ashford and a 17-year-old girl from Maidstone, both of whom had previously been discharged from hospital, on suspicion of driving offences. Both remain in custody while enquiries into the incident continue.

Kent Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to a police vehicle being in close proximity at the time of the collision.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw the Suzuki Swift prior to the collision and may be able to help trace its movements and describe the manner it was being driven in.

Please call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference DB/LB/60/20 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk