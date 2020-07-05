The family of a man who was murdered in a #Wickford care home earlier this week have paid tribute to a “gentle soul”.

Harry Hennessy, 60, sadly died at Longcroft care home on Swan Lane on Thursday 2 July.

In a statement, his siblings celebrated his happy life at the home, saying:

“As family, we need to express who our brother Harry was – and still is within our hearts: he was a gentle soul who had a difficult life due to his illness associated with mental health.

“He knew he was not blessed with the same abilities as others, but he worked hard to be accepted into society. He made sure to treat everyone as they should be treated – with kindness and understanding. He had so much love and compassion to give to those he knew.

“His last three years at Longcroft were the best of his life. He was cared for by their wonderful team, who worked extremely hard to gain his trust and to allow Harry to become the person he really was meant to be. All without prejudice or fear, just patience and love.

“In Harry’s life, we have one regret – that Harry was not living at Longcroft years ago, because what they achieved with Harry was to give him a fulfilling life, a wonderful home and love. It is with great sadness that this was taken away too soon.”

We ask that media and the public grant Harry’s family privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

A 43-year-old man from Wickford appeared in court this weekend charged with Harry’s murder.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday 7 July.

We await the results of further post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of Harry’s death.