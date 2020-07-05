Travel corridors – all you need to know. On 1 July, the European Union (EU) opened to visitors from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, Andorra, San Marino, Monaco and the Vatican.

Travellers from Brazil, India, Russia and the USA were excluded from this list due to their current coronavirus infection rate.

The UK was not included in that ‘blanket’ permission, with different countries setting up different rules with respect to UK tourists. For example: Greece will not accept direct UK flights until at least mid-July; Austria requires UK visitors to self-isolate unless they have a recent medical certificate or test negative for coronavirus on arrival; New Zealand has barred almost all foreign travellers from visiting without specially granted prior permission; Australia and South Korea currently impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine in managed accommodations; Visitors to Iceland can either choose to pay for a test or go into quarantine;

You are not allowed to enter Cyprus if you have been in the UK in the last 14 days.

On Saturday 4 July, the UK Foreign Office lifted the blanket ban on non essential travel which allows UK travellers to travel overseas, if the relevant country will allow them to enter. In addition, the new rules include the removal of the UK’s previously mandated self isolation for all travellers, exempting those visiting or returning from a specific list of ‘travel corridor’ countries.

This means, that from 10 July 2020 you will not have to self-isolate when you arrive in England, if you: are travelling or returning from one of the countries with travel corridor exemption (listed below); or have not been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the travel corridors exemption list in the previous 14 days Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are exempt as they are part of the common travel area. The 14 British Overseas Territories are also exempt.