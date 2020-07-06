A cannabis cultivation has been found after three men were arrested at the Dartford Crossing.

Officers stopped a white van near the crossing at around 12.30am on 3 July 2020 and having searched the vehicle police found what was believed to be a large bag of cannabis.

One man aged 27 from London, and two men aged 29 and 68 from Essex, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Further searches of a property then led officers to discover 45 cannabis plants being grown inside a house in Essex.

The three men have been released while officers carry out further enquiries.