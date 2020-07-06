A man has sadly died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the motorway in Worcester this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call from South Western Ambulance Service reporting a road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the M5, near Junction 8 in Stresham, at 8.41am (Monday).

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the critical care car with a doctor on board, from the nearby Midlands Air Ambulance base at Strensham, attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived, they found a van which had reportedly collided with the central reservation before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree. The driver, a man, was in a critical condition. Police, who were first on scene, had already commenced CPR prior to the arrival of the ambulance service.

“WMAS crews worked closely with colleagues from South Western Ambulance Service to administered advanced life support. Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”