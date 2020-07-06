Ambulance staff who were stabbed are ‘stable’ in hospital

Earlier today, two of our staff were stabbed by a man who they had gone to help. Thankfully, our colleagues at West Midlands Police were able to taser the man and save the crew from more serious injury.

The two, a man and a woman are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries. A 52 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding.

Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer, Nathan Hudson, said: “The situation might have been very different had it not been for the quick action of police officers.”

‪Mr Hudson paid tributes to the ambulance staff who treated their two colleagues who’d been stabbed.

He said: “There can be nothing worse than going to help people you know who’ve been seriously hurt. Throughout, they acted impeccably.”