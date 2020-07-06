Ambulance staff who were stabbed are ‘stable’ in hospital

Earlier today, two of our staff were stabbed by a man who they had gone to help. Thankfully, our colleagues at West Midlands Police were able to taser the man and save the crew from more serious injury.
The two, a man and a woman are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries. A 52 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding.
Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer, Nathan Hudson, said: “The situation might have been very different had it not been for the quick action of police officers.”
Mr Hudson paid tributes to the ambulance staff who treated their two colleagues who’d been stabbed.
He said: “There can be nothing worse than going to help people you know who’ve been seriously hurt. Throughout, they acted impeccably.”