Crawley Down road closed after serious collision

Police have responded to a serious injury collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Crawley Down this morning (Monday 6 July).

The incident occurred on Turners Hill Road, close to the junction with Old Hollow, around 8.44am.

The motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or anyone with relevant dash cam footage – to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Drawbridge.

A section of the road is likely to remain closed for some time and motorists are urged to find alternative routes in the meantime.