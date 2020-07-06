Detectives have arrested a man in relation to an incident in which a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn in Bugsby’s Way SE10 at 10:02am on Sunday, 5 July, to a report of a woman stabbed.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman was found suffering serious injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Formal identification awaits. Police are in the process of informing her next of kin.

At the location, a man believed to be known to the woman, fell from height. The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue. At this stage, officers believe no one else is involved in the incident.

A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 3272/5 July.