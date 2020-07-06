Driver dies in car fire near Willington

A driver has died following a car fire on the A690 in Willington this afternoon.

Police were alerted shortly before 1.45pm today after a number of witnesses reported seeing a car in flames at the junction of Willington High Street and Stony Bank.

On arrival, officers discovered a car had suffered severe damage in a fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the body of a woman was found inside the vehicle. No other passengers were involved in the incident.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire has been set up by Durham Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit and County Durham and Darlington Fire And Rescue Service.

Chief inspector Graham Milne, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We would like to express our sympathies to the family of the woman involved in what has been a tragic incident.

“We have launched a joint investigation with our colleagues from the fire service to try to determine the cause of the fire and would appeal for any witnesses to get in touch with us as quickly as possible”.

The road has been closed at the junction of Stony Bank with diversions in place and is expected to remain closed for a considerable time while forensic investigators examine the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 211 of July 6.

