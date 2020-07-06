Face-to-face assessment suspension continues for health and disability benefits

Face-to-face assessments to remain suspended, but kept under review

Some review and reassessment activity to gradually resume from July 2020 for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

People are encouraged not to delay making claims as all benefits remain open and telephone and paper based assessments are in place where appropriate

This temporary suspension, initially brought in for three months to protect people from unnecessary risk of coronavirus at the outset of the pandemic, will remain in place following a consideration of the latest public health guidance. Any chances will announce any changes to this in due course.

All services remain open and people are encouraged to make a claim if they believe they need support, or to update the department on a change of their circumstances.

As measures are taken across the country to ease restrictions, the department will also gradually resume some review and reassessment activity which had been put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak. We will shortly be restarting review and renewal activity in PIP and DLA, starting with those claims which were already underway when this activity was suspended.

What this means:

Anyone who makes a new claim or is due an assessment will be contacted, if necessary, to discuss next steps, which could involve either telephone or paper-based assessments.

If this applies to you you will be written to some PIP and DLA claimants asking them to complete paperwork to resume their reviews, reassessments and renewals. For PIP cases where paperwork has already been returned, claimants may be contacted by one of our Assessment Providers.