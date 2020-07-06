 Have you seen missing Louise thought to be in the North Kent area – UKNIP
Have you seen Louise? She is 17 years old and she  is missing from Wallington. Police say she has was last seen Thursday 02/07/20. The teenager has connections and visits Birchington on Sea, North Kent. Anyone with  information is asked to call 101 ref. 20MIS022078.

