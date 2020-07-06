Man charged with robbing Chatham taxi driver

Robbery charges have been authorised against a man who is accused of stealing money from a taxi driver in Chatham.

Lee Miller is alleged to have taken a small quantity of cash from the victim in Bryant Street at around 10.30pm on Monday 29 June 2020 after previously being driven to several different locations in the town.

The 41-year-old was also charged with attempting to a rob a woman who was sat in a vehicle, parked in Chatham High Street, earlier on the same evening.

Mr Miller, of Chelmar Road, Chatham, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 1 July 2020. At the hearing, he was remanded in custody and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 29 July.