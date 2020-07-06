 Man shot in daylight drive by shooting named as Imani Allaway-Muir – UKNIP
BREAKING Islington LONDON

Man shot in daylight drive by shooting named as Imani Allaway-Muir

July 6, 2020

The victim of a driver by  shooting in Islington has been named by police as 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir.

 

 

FacebookTwitter