Man shot in Enfield Toby Carvey was Gillian Taylforth Ex Dave Fairbairn

A man who was treated for gunshot wounds to his stomach has been revealed as former Eastenders actress Gillian Taylforth ex partner Dave Fairbairn.

The shooting took place in the car park of popular home of the Roast just after 7pm on Sunday evening.

Fairbairn, currently on bail after a cannabis factory was found at his home.

Friends have revealed that Dave has had death threats made towards him and Gillian.

Close friends of Gillian revealed that she is said to be in shock after Dave called her and told her about the shooting from his hospitial bed on Sunday evening.

Armed officers threw the area into locked trapping Staff and customers in the venue whilst a search was launched for the lone gun man.

Fairbairn, 64, was shot at close range in the car park in Toby Carvey in Enfield, North London.

Medics have revealed that he had a lucky escape the bullet missed major organs.

Fairbairn remains stable in hospital after emergency surgery was carried to remove the slug.

A source has revealed that Police are at his bedside after the serious attempt to do him damage.

The Met say they were called by LAS at 7.15pm to Whitewebbs Lane, Enfield, after a man was found with a suspected gunshot injury to his stomach. The man, believed to be in his 50s, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7351/5 July.