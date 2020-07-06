Pair jailed for Paul Tong murder

A man and a woman were sentenced on Monday, 6 July for their part in the Paul Tong on Monday 6 July, at the Old Bailey.

Christopher McDonald, 36 of Goodwin Road, Croydon was jailed for life for murder to serve a minimum of 32 years, and 16 years for robbery.

Aliysa Ellis, 31 (29.6.89) of Loveday Road, Ealing was jailed for 13 years for manslaughter and 13 years for conspiracy to rob.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

The court heard how Ellis and McDonald worked in partnership to plan the robbery of Paul Tong, 54, on the night of 19 April 2017.

Paul’s body was found after family members grew concerned and called police to a house in Willcott Road, Ealing, the following day.

A post-mortem examination revealed a number of injuries, including fractured ribs and a ruptured liver.

A murder investigation was launched and it was established that an exercise bar found behind the door of the bedroom was likely to have been used to cause the injuries.

Messages on McDonald’s phone, recovered by police, sent to him by Ellis shortly before 21.00hrs read “make sure you get the P” – “P” being slang for money.

The pair were also in contact throughout the next day and, on 21 April, McDonald searched for “Crimewatch”.

Ellis was arrested on 3 May 2017 and McDonald was arrested on 12 May 2017. They were both charged on 12 January 2018.

Detective Sergeant Lee Tullett, the investigating officer, said: “Ellis knew that Paul Tong dealt drugs and kept cash and other valuables in his bedroom, and she conspired with McDonald to rob him.

“Paul was subjected to a violent attack and the pair then callously left him fatally injured in his bedroom before his body was found the next day.

“I hope today’s result can now start to bring some closure to Paul’s family so they can move forward.”