Pensioners conned after grads cutting scam

A computer-generated image has been released by officers after a man was reported to have carried out gardening work at a Rochester home without permission.

The suspect is alleged to have followed an elderly woman to her house in Weller Avenue, Rochester, before entering her property and going on to cut the lawn in her back garden.

He then demanded payment from the woman, who is in her 70s, and her husband, who is in his 90s, before leaving the house. A small quantity of money was exchanged.

Investigating officers are now in a position to release a computer-generated image of the man they believe is responsible for the distraction burglary which happened at around 5.15pm on 4 June 2020.

Anyone who recognises the image is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/95595/20.