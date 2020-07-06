Police appeal for witnesses follow fatal collision in Wool

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam to come forward as they investigate a fatal road traffic collision in Wool.

Dorset Police was called at 5.35pm on Sunday 5 July 2020 to a report of a collision on the A352 between the Woolbridge Roundabout and Wool train station. The collision involved a black Land Rover Defender towing a caravan, a grey Hyundai Tucson and a silver Ford Fiesta.

Officers attended, along with the ambulance service and fire service, and a number of casualties were treated for injuries.

A man aged in his 30s and from London was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Four other people were taken to Poole Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the scene to take place.

Sergeant Rhys Griffiths, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died at this difficult time and we are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved prior to it, to please contact us. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures. These are absolutely necessary to enable the emergency services to deal with the incident and for a detailed examination of the scene to be carried out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 5:357. Alternatively, or alternatively to stay 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.