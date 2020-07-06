Police name Greenwich hotel Murder victim

Detectives have named a woman who was fatally stabbed in Greenwich.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn on Bugsby’s Way, SE10 at 10:02hrs on Sunday, 5 July, to a report of a woman stabbed.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a woman was found suffering serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been named as 23-year-old Khloemae Loy. Her next of kin has been informed.

A special post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday, 6 July gave cause of death as a single stab wound to the neck.

At the location, a man believed to be known to her, fell from height.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue. At this stage, officers believe no one else is involved in the incident.

A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4005 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 3272/5July.