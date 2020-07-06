 Teenager injured after stopping dog from attacking a calf – UKNIP
Bexhill BREAKING SUSSEX

Teenager injured after stopping dog from attacking a calf

July 6, 2020

A teenager boy was attacked Sunday by a German Shepherd dog(black and tan) on privately owned farm land whilst tending to a newborn calf. The sixteen year old stopped the dog attacking the calf and it attacked him. The dog came from the Highwoods #Bexhill which backs on to the land.
Sussex Police say they are investigating the incident.

FacebookTwitter