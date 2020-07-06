Two motorbike riders stopped on M20 released pending further enquiries

A 30-year-old man from London was arrested on Repton Manor Road, Ashford, around 11:05am Saturday for suspected theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a breath test. His 25-year-old passenger was also arrested for suspected theft of a motorcycle. Both have been released pending further enquiries. The motorcycle was discretely followed by officers at a safe distance after reports of dangerous driving, and the arrests were made when it stopped in traffic.