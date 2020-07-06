A young woman has escaped with minor injuries after clipping a parked vehicle and rolling her car over into the path of an oncoming car on the High Street in Littlebourne at around 8:30am this morning. Fire crews from Kent Fire and rescue had to use cutting equipment to free the woman. Road has now reopened.
Woman cut free from Littlebourne Roll over
