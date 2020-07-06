Woman who fell from bridge onto A249 Danaway is pronounced dead at the scene

A woman has sadly passed away after falling from a major road bridge on the outskirts of Sittingbourne on Sunday evening.

The A249 was closed in both direction for hours by emergency services

Police were called to the southbound carriageway of the A249 just before 10pm.

Officers said they received numerous reporting the woman’s fall

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the attending emergency services and attending doctors from the Kent air ambulance

Police and scene of crime experts were at the scene of Wormdale Hill bridge into the early hours of Monday establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Driver using the carriageway said a woman fell from the Wormdale Hill bridge over the A249 near Danaway into the live carriageway.

Anyone who witnessed or anyone who may have record the incident on a dashcam is urged to contact the police on 101.