A man has been jailed after he stabbed his victim with a pair of scissors in Ashford town centre.

Sari Alkhafaji left the man with two puncture wounds following the assault in Middle Row on the afternoon of Sunday 12 January 2020.

The 28-year-old has since admitted unlawful wounding and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to one year and four months at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 3 July 2020.

The assault took place at around 2.30pm following an argument in a barber’s shop, in which the victim had tried to intervene.

Alkhafaji initially walked away from the scene but returned to assault the victim with a pair of scissors, causing wounds to the man’s back and arm.

Officers who attended the scene quickly obtained a description of Alkhafaji, of Crownfield Road, Ashford, and he was arrested nearby around half an hour later.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but did not suffer life-changing injuries was later discharged. The barber’s shop window was damaged in the incident.

Detective Constable Laura Corbin, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘This incident happened in the afternoon in a busy street and would have been terrifying for anyone who witnessed it.

‘The victim was fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries after the assailant swung the scissors at him with little concern for the damage he might do.

‘Kent Police has a zero tolerance policy towards knife crime and we will track down anyone who carries or uses a weapon and seek their prosecution.’