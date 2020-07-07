A man has been sentenced for sexual activity with a young girl in south-east London after pleading guilty in court.

Joshua Dee, 21 , of Lewisham, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 6 July for sexual activity with a child; sexual touching of a child; and, sexual communication with a child.

He was sentenced to a 24-month community order; a rehabilitation order of 30 days; 100 hours unpaid work; and, £250 compensation to the victim.

There is also a notification requirement of five years.

In September 2016, the female victim, encountered Dee at a youth club when she was 13 years old. Dee engaged in a sexual relationship with the child, in spite of knowing her to be underage.

During this time, Dee would plead with the victim to engage in sexual acts on several occasions. The victim had said she felt pressured to engage with sexual activity with him as he would make her feel guilty for not doing so.

Dee’s electronic devices were examined by specialist officers and they revealed evidence of sexual communication with the victim.

Detective Inspector Laura Hiller, from the North East Borough Command Unit, said, “The victim in this case has shown strength of character beyond her age and, supported by my team on the Central Specialist Command Modern Slavery and Child Exploitation Team, ensured that Dee was held accountable for his crimes.

“I hope that this sentence brings her and her family a measure of comfort and closure to move on.