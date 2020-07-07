A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists given curfew
-
A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times
A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in #Chiswick, west-London. Met Police say at 5:38pm they were called to St Peters Road, W6. The...
Emergency services called to Incident near Ramsgate Station
Emergency services are dealing with an incident near to #Ramsgate station. Trains in the area are being delayed whilst the power is switched off to...
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder. Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 19 of no...
The A282/M25 in Kent is currently experiencing severe delays
The A282/M25 in Kent is currently experiencing severe delays between J4 and J1A due to an earlier collision which caused the carriageway to be closed...
A man has been jailed after he stabbed his victim with a pair of scissors in Ashford town centre
A man has been jailed after he stabbed his victim with a pair of scissors in Ashford town centre. Sari Alkhafaji left the man with two puncture...
Direct high-speed train services from Amsterdam to London will be possible later this year, after new agreements are signed
Direct high-speed train services from Amsterdam to London will be possible later this year, after new agreements were signed today (7 July). For...
A Tunbridge Wells man who sexually abused a child almost 20 years ago has been jailed
A Tunbridge Wells man who sexually abused a child almost 20 years ago has been jailed. Jonathan Howard was sentenced to three years and four...
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Chandra who was last seen in Haringey
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Chandra who was last seen in the early hours of Thursday, 2 July in Haringey. Neil...
Six arrested after drugs raids in East London
In a series of simultaneous dawn raids, warrants were executed at five residential addresses across east London on the morning of Tuesday, 7 July. ...
A man who stabbed man four times leaving him in an induced coma for several weeks has been jailed
A man who stabbed another man four times leaving him in an induced coma for several weeks has been jailed. Duclant Tampawo, 30, of Lansdowne...
A man has been sentenced for sexual activity with a young girl in south-east London after pleading guilty in court
A man has been sentenced for sexual activity with a young girl in south-east London after pleading guilty in court. Joshua Dee, 21 , of Lewisham, was...
A man has been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of firearms and drugs in west London
A man has been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of firearms and drugs in west London. Marcus Mascall, 31 ...
The parents of a 13-year-old girl killed in a collision in Barnet have paid tribute to her
The parents of a 13-year-old girl killed in a collision in Barnet have paid tribute to her. Victoria Carson was one of two teenagers involved in a...
M25 Dartford closed after HGV collision
M25/A282 now closed between J2 and J1a towards the Dartford Tunnels. Lorry crashed into barriers. Reports the driver may have suffered a medical...
Two people have been arrested and more than £30,000 in cash has been seized following the search of a number of properties in Spade Lane, Sittingbourne
Two people have been arrested and more than £30,000 in cash has been seized following the search of a number of properties in...
Fraudster charged with Sittingbourne and Rochester offences
An alleged fraudster has been charged with 12 offences committed in Rochester and Sittingbourne. Across October and November 2019...
The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick has paid tribute to the 52 people who died on the 7th July
The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick has paid tribute to the 52 people who died on the 7th July 2005 and to the...
Five charged with Attempted Murder over Green Lanes Teenage knife attack
Lanes Walk in Haringey on Monday, 6 April. A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and later discharged. Three 17...
Seven rearrested over Corhampton Lay-by Murder
Detectives investigating the death of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton in July 2019 have re-arrested seven people. Gurinderjit’s body was found in a car...
Witnesses are sought by officers investigating reports of concern for a woman in Sittingbourne
Witnesses are sought by officers investigating reports of concern for a woman in Sittingbourne. On 4 July 2020 Kent Police was called after a...
Traffic held on the M25 clockwise after vehicle fire
Traffic is being held on the M25 clockwise between junctions between J1A and J1B due to a vehicle being ablaze. The hard shoulder and lane 1 are...
Massive sink hole opens up after major water leak on the M1 in London
The M1 in Greater London is currently closed southbound between J4 Edgware and J1 Brent Cross due to flooding on the A406 Staples Corner. ...
The A12 is closed northbound due to a collision
The A12 is closed northbound between Junction 15 (A414 Margaretting) and Junction 16 (B1007 Chelmsford) due to a collision. Essex police, fire...
Man shot in Enfield Toby Carvey was Gillian Taylforth Ex Dave Fairbairn
A man who was treated for gunshot wounds to his stomach has been revealed as former Eastenders actress Gillian Taylforth ex partner Dave Fairbairn...
Police name Greenwich hotel Murder victim
Detectives have named a woman who was fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Police were called to the Holiday Inn on Bugsby’s Way, SE10 at 10:02hrs on...
Face-to-face assessment suspension continues for health and disability benefits
Face-to-face assessments to remain suspended, but kept under review Some review and reassessment activity to gradually resume from July 2020 for...