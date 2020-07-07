 A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists given curfew – UKNIP
A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists given curfew

July 7, 2020
A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists has been given a 21 day curfew for possessing amphetamines.
 
Roy Larner 50 was repeatedly stabbed by Jihadis who killed eight and injured 48 others in London Bridge and Borough Market on 3 June 17
 
 
 He famously roared ‘F–k you, I’m Millwall’ as he fought with the killers. But Larner was caught with two golf-ball sized packages of amphetamines when searched at Newington Butts in Elephant and castle
