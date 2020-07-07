Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder.

Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 19 of no fixed address, was charged by postal requisition with perverting the course of justice. He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 March. On Monday, 6 July, he was charged by postal requisition with the murder of William Algar. He remains in custody.

Janayo Lucima, 18 of Longridge Road, SW5, was charged on Monday, 6 January with the murder of William Algar. He appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 8 January. The charge was subsequently discontinued at court and changed to perverting the course of justice. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 10 June where he was remanded in custody. Next court date to be confirmed.

Mark Harding, 44 of The Drive, Isleworth, Hounslow was charged on Monday, 9 March with perverting the course of justice. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 10 June where he was remanded in custody. Next court date to be confirmed.

A 19-year-old man, was arrested on Friday, 31 January on suspicion of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Simon Emmons, 40 of no fixed address, was charged with perverting the course of justice by postal requisition. He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 March and was remanded in custody. Next court date to be confirmed.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday, 3 June on suspicion of murder. He is released under investigation.

Detectives continue to appeal for information and are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have had contact with William Algar – known to friends and family as Blaise – in December 2019.

Blaise was discovered during a search of his home address on Nowell Road, SW13 on Friday, 3 January.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054, or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.