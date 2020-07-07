Five charged with Attempted Murder over Green Lanes Teenage knife attack

Lanes Walk in Haringey on Monday, 6 April.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and later discharged.

Three 17-year-old males all from Hackney, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, 7 and Wednesday, 8 April and bailed.

On Monday, 6 July, they attended an east London police station and were charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Also charged, as above, was Tishane Johnson-Farrell, 20 of Downs Road, E5.

A fifth man, Ibrahim Lunat, 19, of Stellman Close, E5 was charged with attempted murder.

All were remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7 July.