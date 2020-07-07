Fraudster charged with Sittingbourne and Rochester offences

An alleged fraudster has been charged with 12 offences committed in Rochester and Sittingbourne.

Across October and November 2019, Mandy Gladwin is alleged to have altered three cheques that were given to her by people who believed they were making a charitable donation. Two of the victims were approached in Rochester and the third was targeted in Sittingbourne. In total, £1,475 is said to have been taken.

She is further accused of stealing a mobile phone from a business holder in Rochester High Street and taking a small quantity of cash from the same victim who believed they were making a charitable donation in December 2019.

Burglary charges were also authorised against the 43-year-old after two addresses in Rochester Avenue, Rochester, were targeted in August 2019. Both victims went on to report having their bank cards used in fraudulent transactions which had a combined value of £155.

Ms Gladwin, of St Mary’s Road, Nunhead, London, was additionally charged with stealing a bank card from a man in Rochester High Street before using it to make fraudulent transactions totalling more than £1,100. A final fraud charge was issued due to an allegation that she used false details to apply for a £3,000 loan. These offences took place between February and May 2019.

The defendant was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in Lewisham on the afternoon of 2 July 2020 and was later transferred to Kent Police’s custody where she was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and eight counts of fraud by false representation.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 4 July. At the hearing she was released on bail and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 3 August.