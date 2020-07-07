Massive sink hole opens up after major water leak on the M1 in London

The M1 in Greater London is currently closed southbound between J4 Edgware and J1 Brent Cross due to flooding on the A406 Staples Corner.

The flooding is due to a burst water main, Transport For London are leading the response to this incident and are working with the local utility suppliers to ensure this issue is resolved as quickly as possible. Delays approaching the closure at J4 are minimal.

Follow the hollow circle diversion symbol

Exit the M1 at junction 4 to join the A41 ‘Watford Bypass’. At the first roundabout take the 1st exit to resume on the A41 ‘Edgeware Way / Watford Bypass’. At ‘Apex Corner’ roundabout take the 2nd exit to join the A1 ‘Watford Way’. At the ‘Mill Hill Circus’ roundabout take the 2 nd exit to continue on the A1 ‘Edgeware Bypass / Watford Way’. At the ‘Fiveways Corner’ interchange take the 2nd exit to join the A41 ‘Watford Way’ southbound directional towards ‘C.London’. Continue on the A41 south bound through ‘Colindeep’ and ‘Hendon Central’ interchanges. At the ‘Brent Cross’ interchange continue south towards London.