 Police are concerned for the safety of missing Taylor White – UKNIP
Police are concerned for the safety of missing Taylor White

July 7, 2020

Police are concerned for the safety of 16yr old missing person Taylor White.

Taylor is believed in the Colindale Hendon area of London. 

She is missing from Lancashire. Any sightings call 999 and quote 20MIS22596

