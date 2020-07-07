Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Chandra who was last seen in Haringey

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Chandra who was last seen in the early hours of Thursday, 2 July in Haringey.

Neil, 44, went missing from the Broad Street, N15 area at approximately 3am and has not been seen or heard from since. He is also known as Nilesh Bhanyani.

Neil is known to visit Tottenham, Seven Sisters Road and St Anne’s N15 area. He also frequents the areas of Bruce Grove and High Road, N17 areas.

Detective Constable Patrick McHugh, who leads the investigation, said: “We have conducted extensive CCTV enquiries and spoken with people who know Neil to try and trace him; and I am now appealing for the public to help us find him and ensure he is safe and sound.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts at all, please contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 20-MIS-022498.