Seven rearrested over Corhampton Lay-by Murder

Detectives investigating the death of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton in July 2019 have re-arrested seven people.
Gurinderjit’s body was found in a car that was parked in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, on Saturday 13 July.
A post-mortem confirmed the 41-year-old died as a result of gunshot wounds.
A total of 18 people were arrested as part of the subsequent investigation.
Today (Tuesday 7 July), officers re-arrested seven people.
They are:
• A 30-year-old man from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
• A 42-year-old man from Owslebury, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
• A 32-year-old man from Climping, West Sussex, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
• A 40-year-old man from Southampton, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
• A 26-year-old man from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
• A 32-year-old man from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
• A 29-year-old man from Eastleigh, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
They are all currently in police custody.