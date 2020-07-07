Seven rearrested over Corhampton Lay-by Murder

Detectives investigating the death of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton in July 2019 have re-arrested seven people.

Gurinderjit’s body was found in a car that was parked in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, on Saturday 13 July.

A post-mortem confirmed the 41-year-old died as a result of gunshot wounds.

A total of 18 people were arrested as part of the subsequent investigation.

Today (Tuesday 7 July), officers re-arrested seven people.

They are:

• A 30-year-old man from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

• A 42-year-old man from Owslebury, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

• A 32-year-old man from Climping, West Sussex, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

• A 40-year-old man from Southampton, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

• A 26-year-old man from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

• A 32-year-old man from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

• A 29-year-old man from Eastleigh, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

They are all currently in police custody.