Six arrested after drugs raids in East London

In a series of simultaneous dawn raids, warrants were executed at five residential addresses across east London on the morning of Tuesday, 7 July.

Four men and two women – aged between 19 and 28 years old – have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences. All are in custody in an east London police station.

During the operation, a quantity of cannabis and evidence of drug supply was found.

The arrests were the culmination of an intelligence-led, proactive investigation targeting gangs and drug dealing in the east area of London.

A number of officers were involved in the operation, which was led by the Central East Command Unit – including the Territorial Support Group (TSG) and officers from the Dog Support Unit (DSU).

Detective Constable Carey, who led the operation, said: “These arrests for drug dealing demonstrate our unrelenting commitment to tackling drugs and organised criminality within the local community.

“The safety of our residents remains our top priority and we will therefore continue working to disrupt criminal drug markets and the associated violence they are known to bring to communities, ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.”