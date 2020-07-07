The A12 is closed northbound between Junction 15 (A414 Margaretting) and Junction 16 (B1007 Chelmsford) due to a collision.
The A12 is closed northbound due to a collision
-
Police name Greenwich hotel Murder victim
Detectives have named a woman who was fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Police were called to the Holiday Inn on Bugsby’s Way, SE10 at 10:02hrs on...
Face-to-face assessment suspension continues for health and disability benefits
Face-to-face assessments to remain suspended, but kept under review Some review and reassessment activity to gradually resume from July 2020 for...
Exports bring home the bacon for UK family farm
With pubs and restaurants now reopening, Essex-based Wicks Manor is returning to supplying its premium pork products to eateries across the country...
Two men have been arrested as part of a Kent Police investigation into a robbery in Ramsgate
Two men have been arrested as part of a Kent Police investigation into a robbery in Ramsgate. A man in his 50s reported he was walking his dog...
A man has sadly died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the motorway in Worcester
A man has sadly died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the motorway in Worcester this morning. West Midlands Ambulance Service received a...
More than 130,000 people at risk of unknowingly spreading coronavirus have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace
The weekly NHS Test and Trace statistics have been published, showing that more than 130,000 that may have otherwise have been at risk of unknowingly...
Two men who posed as workmen to carry out a spate of commercial burglaries across London jailed
Two men who posed as workmen to carry out a spate of commercial burglaries across London – including the theft of more than a quarter of a million...
Ambulance staff who were stabbed are ‘stable’ in hospital
Earlier today, two of our staff were stabbed by a man who they had gone to help. Thankfully, our colleagues at West Midlands Police were able to...
Detectives have arrested a man in relation to an incident in which a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich
Detectives have arrested a man in relation to an incident in which a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Police were called to the Holiday Inn in...
Driver dies in car fire near Willington
A driver has died following a car fire on the A690 in Willington this afternoon. Police were alerted shortly before 1.45pm today after a number of...
Pair jailed for Paul Tong murder
A man and a woman were sentenced on Monday, 6 July for their part in the Paul Tong on Monday 6 July, at the Old Bailey. Christopher McDonald, 36 of...
A cannabis cultivation has been found after three men were arrested at the Dartford Crossing
A cannabis cultivation has been found after three men were arrested at the Dartford Crossing. Officers stopped a white van near the crossing...
A man caught supplying cocaine from a car park in Tunbridge Wells has become the latest drug dealer in the town to be sentenced to prison
A man caught supplying cocaine from a car park in Tunbridge Wells has become the latest drug dealer in the town to be sentenced to...
Pensioners conned after grads cutting scam
A computer-generated image has been released by officers after a man was reported to have carried out gardening work at a Rochester home without...
Man arrested after two paramedics are stabbed
Two members of ambulance service staff have been stabbed after attending a call out to check on the welfare of a man in Wolverhampton. The initial...
Police appeal for witnesses follow fatal collision in Wool
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam to come forward as they investigate a fatal road traffic collision in Wool...
A man has been charged after a man attacked at a mental health facility died from his injuries
A man has been charged after a man attacked at a mental health facility died from his injuries. Following an appeal by officers to locate Ronnell...
Have you seen missing Louise thought to be in the North Kent area
Have you seen Louise? She is 17 years old and she is missing from Wallington. Police say she has was last seen Thursday 02/07/20. The teenager has...
Woman cut free from Littlebourne Roll over
A young woman has escaped with minor injuries after clipping a parked vehicle and rolling her car over into the path of an oncoming car on the High...
Man charged with robbing Chatham taxi driver
Robbery charges have been authorised against a man who is accused of stealing money from a taxi driver in Chatham. Lee Miller is alleged to...
Crawley Down road closed after serious collision
Police have responded to a serious injury collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Crawley Down this morning (Monday 6 July). The incident...
Teenager injured after stopping dog from attacking a calf
A teenager boy was attacked Sunday by a German Shepherd dog(black and tan) on privately owned farm land whilst tending to a newborn calf. The sixteen...
Two motorbike riders stopped on M20 released pending further enquiries
A 30-year-old man from London was arrested on Repton Manor Road, Ashford, around 11:05am Saturday for suspected theft of a motorcycle, dangerous...
Concerned raised for missing Stratford teenager
Have you seen Hamza Ismail? He is 16 years old and was last seen in the Stratford area Hamza was wearing stripy navy blue and white t-shirt and grey...
The victim of a fatal #shooting has been named by police as 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir
The victim of a fatal #shooting has been named by police as 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir. Police were called at 3.20pm on Saturday, 4 July to Roman...
Two men found by Police in a property in Harrow suffering stab injuries
Police were called to Imperial Drive, Harrow at 11:03hrs on Sunday, 5 July to a report of a stabbing outside a property. Officers and London...
