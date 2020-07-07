The A12 is closed northbound due to a collision

The A12 is closed northbound between Junction 15 (A414 Margaretting) and Junction 16 (B1007 Chelmsford) due to a collision.

Essex police, fire service and ambulance are currently working at the scene of the incident.

Diversion – Exit the A12 at J15 (Webbs Farm) and follow the hollow triangle symbol. Take the A414 (Three Mile Hill) to Widford. At the Widford roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A1114 (London Road). At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A1016 (Westway). At Springfield take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the A130 (White Hart Lane). Continue on the A130 to re-join the A12 at J19 (Boreham Interchange).

Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.