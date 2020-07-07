The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick has paid tribute to the 52 people who died on the 7th July 2005 and to the hundreds of people that were injured.

The Commissioner, said: “Today, we remember the 52 people who lost their lives on the 7th July 2005, in those terrible, terrible events 15 years ago.

“We remember the people they were, the good they did, the lives they should have been able to lead, so cruelly snatched away.

“We think also of those who were injured. Lives turned upside down and families of all those affected are very much in my thoughts today.

“We think also of the way our great city of London reacted. Those we lost represented the best of our city – diverse, strong, wonderful people. As a city, London was not bowed, we came together, we supported each other and we have continued to fight the scourge of terrorism ever since.

“Today, I think also of my officers and staff who ran towards those terrible scenes. Who put themselves in danger and tried to do their best to support those affected.

“On behalf of everybody in the Metropolitan Police Service, we will not forget.”